Killeen man facing assault, additional charges

A Killeen man is facing an additional criminal charge following a violent weekend domestic incident, police said.
Jorge Ivan Perez-Calderon, 27, has been charged one count of assault on a public servant — peace officer or judge, according to a criminal complaint affidavit. On Sunday Killeen Police Department officers responded to a domestic violence report in which the suspect was identified as Perez-Calderon. When officers tried to arrest Perez-Calderon and place him in handcuffs, he began to resist and pull away from officers, police said. In the ensuing struggle, Perez-Calderon struck one of the officers with his hand, causing pain and visible swelling on the lip.
Perez-Calderon’s total bond has been set at $213,000.
This includes $100,000 for the assault on a public servant charge, with the remainder divided among several other charges, according to the Bell County Jail website. These include resisting arrest, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, deadly conduct-discharge of a firearm, assault causing bodily injury-family member and making a false alarm or report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.