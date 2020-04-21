A Killeen man is in the Bell County Jail facing a total bond amount of $453,000 after he was accused of strangling and threatening to kill a woman in Killeen Saturday.
Killeen police went to the 1200 block of Nicholas Circle in Killeen Saturday in response to a call of an aggravated assault and strangulation.
A woman called 9-1-1 and told police she was being assaulted and threatened by a man, later identified as Hughie Graham McMillian, 33, according to an arrest affidavit.
The woman told police that they had been drinking, and that McMillian began yelling at her when visitors left. She told police he threw her on the bed and on the ground.
McMillian then began strangling the woman with his hands and physically assaulting her while strangling her, the affidavit said.
The woman told police that she could not breathe while being strangled and said she received an injury to her neck from McMillian’s fingernails.
One officer said he saw what appeared to be fingernail marks on the woman’s neck.
McMillian also threatened to kill the woman while holding a machete, the woman told police.
Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters arraigned McMillian Monday on an assault charge and another charge of aggravated assault threaten bodily injury with a deadly weapon. Peters set the bond amount at $450,000.
McMillian was also charged with possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor, with an additional $3,000 bond, according to jail records.
