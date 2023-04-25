A Killeen man who shot a man who had punched him was found guilty by a district court judge and sentenced to a decade of probation.
Willie Bernard Jackson, 47, “was found guilty of the offense of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and was sentenced to five years prison, which will be probated for a period of 10 years,” according to Assistant District Attorney Erica Morgan. Jackson was sentenced Thursday in the 27th Judicial District Court in Belton.
Jackson was indicted on June 6, 2018, on the second-degree felony charge. He pleaded guilty in Judge John Gauntt’s courtroom on Feb. 16.
The case dates back to May 8, 2018, when Killeen police responded to the 3300 block of Cranford Avenue around 7 p.m. in response to a shots-fired call, according to KPD, previously.
“When officers arrived, they located an individual on the ground,” according to an arrest affidavit. “Officers observed an apparent gunshot wound to his left arm and the left side of his body.”
The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Officers interviewed witnesses on scene who identified the shooter as Jackson.
“They reported that after shooting the man, Jackson left the scene in his truck,” according to the affidavit.
Police persuaded Jackson to return to the scene where he was detained and read his rights. Jackson told police he shot the man after the man punched him, according to the affidavit.
Many pretrial hearings were set in the case through the years, along with many motions for continuance. Court records show a few trial dates were set and that the state offered a plea agreement on March 31, 2022.
GUN THREAT
In an unrelated case that was decided on Friday in the 478th Judicial District Court, Joshua Michael Elliott was sentenced to 10 years of deferred adjudication probation after using a gun to threaten household members in Harker Heights.
He also is to have no contact with the victims, according to Bell County court records.
Elliott, 40, already had pleaded guilty on March 7 to two second-degree felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Heights police began investigating Elliott after receiving reports from two people who stated that the incident occurred on Sept. 6, 2022.
A man told police that Elliott, a family member of the two victims, had “pointed a firearm at him and his mother and stated he would kill everyone and set the house on fire.”
A woman also made a report to police about the incident.
“(She) stated that Elliott was angry because she accused him of stealing items from her,” according to the affidavit.
A third person witnessed the incident and corroborated their statements.
