Willie Bernard Jackson

Willie Bernard Jackson

A Killeen man who shot a man who had punched him was found guilty by a district court judge and sentenced to a decade of probation.

Willie Bernard Jackson, 47, “was found guilty of the offense of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and was sentenced to five years prison, which will be probated for a period of 10 years,” according to Assistant District Attorney Erica Morgan. Jackson was sentenced Thursday in the 27th Judicial District Court in Belton.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.