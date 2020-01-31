A jury found a Killeen man guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after hearing arguments and testimony during the week in the 426th Judicial District Court.
Samuel James Carter, 33, was found guilty and then the jury sentenced him to 8 years of probation, according to First Assistant District Attorney Paul McWilliams on Friday.
Carter was accused of pointing a shotgun at a man last year.
On March 31, 2019, Killeen police were called to a residence regarding a domestic disturbance involving a weapon, according to the arrest affidavit.
Officers arrived and spoke with a man who said that Carter and his wife were involved in a dispute. “When (the man) went to intervene, Carter pointed a shotgun at his chest,” police said.
The man said he feared for his life. Other witnesses corroborated the man’s statement.
