After a bench trial this week, a Bell County judge found a Killeen man guilty of striking a police officer during an incident in 2017.
Joseph Wayne Fegurgur, 36, is set to be sentenced on Aug. 9, for assaulting a public servant, according to district court records. Assault of a public servant is a third-degree felony, which is punishable by two to 10 years in prison, according to the Texas Penal Code.
The non-jury trial took place Wednesday in the 27th Judicial District Court before Judge John Gauntt found Fegurgur guilty.
Fegurgur has been held in the Bell County Jail in lieu of a bond of $100,000, since Jan. 11, 2019.
The case was heard in person, as opposed to livestreamed, which is a sign that the courthouse in Belton is starting to return to its pre-COVID-19 routines.
The incident dates back to Dec. 10, 2017, when Killeen police officers were dispatched to a hotel in the area of East Central Texas Expressway in reference to narcotics activity, according to the arrest affidavit.
One of the officers met with the hotel manager who said that a housekeeper had entered one of the rooms for cleaning and “had discovered several ‘lines of a white substance’ along with a glass pipe,” police said. “The officer reviewed pictures of the suspected controlled substance taken by the housekeeper.”
Several KPD officers then accompanied the manager to the room.
“The manager knocked and announced to the occupants that they needed to leave the hotel,” according to the affidavit.
Fegurgur was one of four people in the room. When officers realized that he had a warrant for his arrest, they attempted to place him into custody.
“(The officer) struggled with the suspect, with the suspect striking (the officer) several times about the face and body,” according to the affidavit. The officer was injured in his back and shoulders and also was cut above his eyebrow.
“…The suspect was carrying a firearm at the time of his arrest (that) the officer was able to control and secure from the suspect,” police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.