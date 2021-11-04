After a two-day trial earlier this week, a jury found a Killeen man guilty of a knife assault that occurred last year in the city.
Ivan Burgos-Santiago, 51, was being held in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday with no bond after being found guilty on Tuesday of a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
“The jury deliberated for approximately an hour and 10 minutes,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza.
A sentencing hearing is set for Dec. 30, after a pre-sentence investigation report is completed, according to Bell County court records.
A jury was seated on Monday in the 264th Judicial District Court. The state’s prosecutor called five witnesses to testify on Monday and Tuesday, and the jury also heard testimony from the defendant on Tuesday.
On April 10, 2020, Killeen police went to 10th Street after a call about an assault. Police detained a large group of individuals at the location, according to an arrest affidavit.
A man told police he had exchanged words with Burgos-Santiago at a nearby convenience store. Burgos-Santiago allegedly followed him and attacked him with a knife, according to the affidavit.
Witnesses told police they saw Burgos-Santiago attempt to stab the man with a knife or box cutter.
Police said they saw multiple lacerations on the man’s hands, which they said indicated self-defense. They also saw a laceration on the man’s neck, the affidavit said.
The weapon was recovered by police approximately 10 feet from where the altercation took place, according to the affidavit.
Burgos-Santiago has no prior criminal convictions in Texas, according to Texas Department of Public Safety records.
