A Killeen man this week was found guilty and sentenced to decades behind bars for a nightclub shooting in the city that left one man injured in 2021.

Robert Theodore Jones, 38, was being held without bond this week after being sentenced on Monday to 35 years in prison on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault and a third-degree felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, according to jail and court records.

