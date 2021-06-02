A Bell County judge found a Killeen man guilty this week and sentenced him to years of probation after the man shot another man in the foot earlier this year.
Waunneal Antwaun Warren, 43, pleaded guilty on April 21 to a third-degree felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
On Tuesday, Judge John Gauntt followed a plea agreement in the case and sentenced Warren to seven years of regular probation. Because of two prior felony convictions in Michigan, Warren was not allowed to possess a firearm, according to discussions in the 27th Judicial District Court on Tuesday.
Killeen police on March 2 responded to a location in the city after a call regarding a shooting, according to the arrest affidavit.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the left foot. He told officers that Warren had shot him.
Officers questioned Warren, who said he went to his vehicle to leave the residence when the man who was shot confronted him. Warren admitted to pulling a gun and firing one round at the ground, according to the affidavit.
Warren was arrested a few days later, on March 5, court records show.
Hit-and-run case
In an unrelated case that was decided on Tuesday, Norlan Ricardo Perez-Corrales was sentenced to a term of 8 years of deferred adjudication probation after injuring a pedestrian during a hit-and-run last year. He also will be required to pay $50,000, in restitution to the Texas Attorney General’s Crime Victim’s Compensation Program.
Perez-Corrales, 33, pleaded guilty on April 20 to a third-degree felony charge of accident involving serious bodily injury.
He has been held in the Bell County Jail in lieu of a bond of $200,000 since Nov. 16, 2020.
During a sentencing hearing in the 426th Judicial District Court on Tuesday, the defense attorney for Perez-Corrales told the court that his client did not realize at first that he had struck a person.
“He drove back and saw police were there but he didn’t talk to the police at the time because of fear of deportation,” said Harry White. “He has been in jail for 15 months, has been separated from his family and is facing other potentially severe consequences.”
White said that Perez-Corrales, who originally is from Nicaragua, next will be transferred to the custody of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement bureau but that he will apply for asylum under the United Nations Convention Against Torture. The family participated in protests against Daniel Ortega’s government, he said.
“His mother feels he would be tortured in a Nicaraguan prison, for term of up to 30 years, if he is sent back to Nicaragua,” White said. “This gives him additional reasons to comply with every condition of probation.”
The accident happened around 10:53 p.m. on Feb. 26, 2020, in the 1100 block of Old Farm to Market 440 Road, according to a news release from KPD after the arrest in March of that year. Police found a man lying in the road when they arrived.
The investigation revealed that the pedestrian was walking in the roadway when a pickup truck traveling northbound on Old FM 440 hit the pedestrian and fled the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.