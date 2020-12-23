A Killeen man was sentenced on Tuesday to probation for an assault that left a police officer and a nurse injured earlier this year.
Marcus Jeremy Ryan, 30, pleaded guilty on Sept. 22 to assault of a public servant, a third-degree felony, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state jail felony. On Tuesday, Judge Steve Duskie found Ryan guilty and sentenced him to five years of probation on the charges.
Ryan also will have to complete 400 hours of community service.
The case was heard remotely in the 426th Judicial District Court.
Ryan was being held in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday in lieu of bonds totaling $147,500 on the two felony charges as well as criminal trespass and criminal simulation, both misdemeanors.
He was booked into jail on June 23.
Duskie requested that Ryan’s probation officer coordinate with the Veteran’s Administration hospital in Temple to ensure that Ryan, an Air Force veteran, gets to doctor’s appointments and takes the medications that have been prescribed for his mental health conditions.
“It sounds like it makes a big difference if you stay on your medications and you’ve made a big improvement,” Duskie said.
On June 10, a Killeen police officer took Ryan to a hospital on an emergency order of detention, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police said that Ryan refused to take medication that was prescribed by the doctor, standing up on the bed. An officer attempted to get Ryan off the bed, but Ryan gained leverage on the officer.
“He ended up tearing muscles and tendons in the officer’s back and shoulders,” said Assistant District Attorney Patrick Sloane. He said that a nurse then tried to restrain Ryan, “but he tried to pull her hair, grabbed her breast with his nails, causing her significant pain, and then knocked her into a wall, knocking her breath out.”
The nurse also suffered back pain after the assault.
Duskie considered attorneys’ arguments before making his decision.
Defense attorney Steven Striegler said that his client has responded well to being back on medications while in jail and that he agreed to be closely monitored if given a chance at probation.
“He’s at a crossroads: he doesn’t want to make this his life,” Striegler said. “He wants to get back to work, make improvements and lead a responsible life. He’s capable of making the right decisions.”
The state’s prosecutor said that, aside from a prior misdemeanor family violence conviction, Ryan’s criminal history consisted of criminal trespass and thefts.
“I don’t think this defendant is an intentionally violent person,” Sloane said. “But I am concerned that he didn’t do well when he was out on a personal recognizance bond. His mental health issues can lead to incidents like what occurred at the hospital.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.