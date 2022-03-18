A Killeen man was found guilty and sentenced to a term of probation this week after police said that he left a man in critical condition following an accident and then left the scene.
Terence Andre Smith, 49, already had pleaded guilty on Jan. 21 to a third-degree felony charge of “accident involving serious bodily injury-failure to stop and render aid.”
On Friday morning, in the 264th Judicial District Court, he was found guilty and sentenced to a term of 10 years of probation.
As a condition of his probation, Smith will have to serve 60 days in the Bell County Jail, pay $2,393 in restitution to victim and complete 500 hours of community service, according to Bell County court records.
He was booked into jail on Friday after the sentencing hearing, jail records show.
On Oct. 23, 2020, a Killeen police officer was on patrol when a person flagged him down to say they saw debris and a man lying in the road, according to the arrest affidavit.
Paramedics took the man to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.
“At the hospital, the victim was determined to have a high probability of imminent or life-threatening deterioration requiring intervention and had multiple severe extremity injuries and fractures,” according to the affidavit.
At the scene, officers said evidence indicated the driver made a U-turn after striking the man.
The suspected driver, later identified as Smith, approached an officer doing traffic control.
Police said Smith told them he was driving and looked away for a moment. He said that he thought he had seen a deer and then realized it was a man, according to the affidavit.
Smith told officers his vehicle, a Kia Sportage, was smoking, and he went home to switch vehicles and go back to the scene.
Officers went to Smith’s house and saw a Kia Sportage in his driveway that had “significant front-end damage to the body and windshield” and was smoking from under the hood.
