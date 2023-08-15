A Killeen man is heading to prison for 10 years after he admitted to shooting a man several times during an incident in the city over three years ago, and then starting a fire in the Bell County Jail following his arrest for the shooting.
Dajuan Charles Collins-Crews, also known as Dajuan Crews, 26, was indicted on Sept. 9, 2020, on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a third-degree felony charge of deadly conduct-discharge firearm. Crews and two other men were indicted on Sept. 1, 2021, on a state jail felony charge of arson after the three inmates started a fire in jail.
On Monday in the 426th Judicial District Court, Judge Steve Duskie sentenced Crews to 10 years in prison on the deadly conduct and aggravated assault charges and two years in prison on the arson charge. Crews also was found guilty of an evading arrest charge dating back to Jan. 11, 2018, and sentenced to 10 years in prison for that incident.
All four of the sentences will be served concurrently, according to Bell County court records. Crews was being held in the county jail on Tuesday with no bond listed.
MULTIPLE ARRESTS
The most serious of the two charges occurred on July 31, 2020, when Killeen police responded to a convenience store in the 400 block of North Gilmer Street in reference to a shooting. A man “sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was life-flighted to (the hospital) by helicopter,” according to an arrest affidavit. Police responding to the scene learned that a suspect had fled the scene.
Police reviewed surveillance video from the convenience store. The footage showed the suspect and victim entering the store before the shooting occurred. The detective “was able to observe the suspect’s clothing and the vehicle he was driving, a silver Toyota Camry, and was able to discern the license plate number. Still images were later disseminated to the media and Crime Stoppers for assistance in obtaining the identification of the shooter,” according to the affidavit.
The victim can be seen entering the store and walking to the ATM.
“The suspect enters moments later and sees the victim at the ATM and quickly exits the store,” police said. An exterior camera shows the suspect get back into his vehicle and back out of the parking lane.
“Second later, the victim exits the store and walks a few steps into the parking lot ... then ... duck his head and run to the back of the (store),” according to the affidavit.
The suspect’s vehicle could be seen driving from the parking lot at a high rate of speed, police said.
Based on leads from Crime Stopper tips and surveillance video, police identified Crews as a suspect. They spoke to the car’s owner, who was in the hospital when the incident occurred. She said that Crews — her roommate — had wrecked her silver Camry on Aug. 4, 2020, and that she also realized her handgun had been stolen.
On Aug. 6, 2020, police searched the vehicle and located a couple of handgun magazines of a caliber that matched spent casings located at the crime scene.
Jail arson
On May 29, 2021, Bell County jailers responded to a fire in a jail cell where Tamarcus Jaques Scott was being held on an aggravated assault charge.
Surveillance video depicted (another inmate, Darrius McClain Malveaux) igniting flammable material in his cell and tossing the small fire into the cell of (Crews), who added material to the fire to enlarge its size before tossing the fire to Scott, according to an arrest affidavit.
“Inmate Scott adds material from his own cell and material being passed to him from the other inmate and grows the fire even larger,” police said. “A jailer is then seen on video entering and evacuating the cell before extinguishing the fire.”
The wall and floor of the cell were damaged by smoke.
Malveaux and Scott both were sentenced last year to 15 months in state jail for arson.
