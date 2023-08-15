Dajuan Charles Collins-Crews

Dajuan Charles Collins-Crews

A Killeen man is heading to prison for 10 years after he admitted to shooting a man several times during an incident in the city over three years ago, and then starting a fire in the Bell County Jail following his arrest for the shooting.

Dajuan Charles Collins-Crews, also known as Dajuan Crews, 26, was indicted on Sept. 9, 2020, on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a third-degree felony charge of deadly conduct-discharge firearm. Crews and two other men were indicted on Sept. 1, 2021, on a state jail felony charge of arson after the three inmates started a fire in jail.

