A Bell County district court judge sentenced a Killeen man to years in prison for choking and raping a woman more than three years ago.
William Douglass Spilman, 34, was being held without bond on Sunday after he pleaded guilty and then was sentenced on Friday to five years in prison on a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault and a third-degree felony charge of assault of a family member by choking or strangulation.
Bell County court records show that his case was decided by Judge Paul LePak in the 264th Judicial District Court.
Spilman was booked into jail on June 9, 2020, and he was indicted on Aug. 12, 2020. The arrest affidavit does not specify why almost a year passed between the date of the incident on July 6, 2019, and Spilman’s arrest.
On July 6, 2019, a woman told police that the incident began when Spilman threw her phone and purse out of a vehicle they were in because she was concerned that he was drinking and driving, according to an arrest affidavit.
She told police that Spilman called later and told her that he was at their residence in the 1700 block of Terrace Drive in Killeen.
The woman returned to make sure he didn’t drink and drive, police said.
At the residence, Spilman took the woman’s phone and locked her in a closet for a time period of a few hours, according to the affidavit.
The woman told police that Spilman choked her until she lost consciousness. When she woke up, Spilman sexually assaulted her, police said.
He struck the woman in the face when she attempted to contact a friend, according to the affidavit.
As part of their investigation, police saw pictures of blood on the bedding. Police also noted physical injuries to multiple parts of the woman’s body.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.