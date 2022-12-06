Spilman

William Douglass Spilman

 Bell County Jail

A Bell County district court judge sentenced a Killeen man to years in prison for choking and raping a woman more than three years ago.

William Douglass Spilman, 34, was being held without bond on Sunday after he pleaded guilty and then was sentenced on Friday to five years in prison on a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault and a third-degree felony charge of assault of a family member by choking or strangulation.

