A visit to grandma’s house became a time of terror for one local girl who was molested by a family member at the home. This week, the man behind the molestation was sentenced to prison time for the incident that occurred on Oct. 27, 2018, in Killeen.
Ricky Rosario Soriano, 52, was indicted on Feb. 24, 2021, on a second-degree felony charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact. He pleaded guilty on April 17.
On Thursday, in the 264th Judicial District Court, Judge Paul LePak heard testimony from three people before he handed down the sentence of nine years in prison for Soriano, according to Bell County court records.
Soriano was booked into jail on Nov. 24, 2020, records show.
Killeen police began investigating Soriano on Nov. 5, 2018, when a girl who was under the age of 14 years old made an outcry to her therapist that Soriano, who is a family member, “had touched her breasts and it had made her uncomfortable and it hurt,” according to an arrest affidavit.
She told police that he also touched other intimate parts of her body.
The girl told police the molestation occurred at her grandmother’s home in the 2100 block of Nimitz Drive in Killeen.
