A Killeen man was sentenced to a term of probation after shooting a gun toward a family during a road rage incident in the city last year.
Brendon Isaiah Harris, 28, pleaded guilty on Jan. 11, to a third-degree felony charge of deadly conduct by discharging a firearm toward individuals. On Friday in the 478th Judicial District Court, as part of a plea agreement, Judge Wade Faulkner sentenced Harris to a term of five years of deferred adjudication probation.
As conditions of probation, Harris will have to pay $1,476, in restitution to the victim and serve 300 hours of community service, according to Bell County court records.
On Jan. 12, 2022, Killeen police were dispatched to the area of Stan Schlueter Loop and Fort Hood Street in reference to a shooting.
There, an officer spoke with a woman who said “that she had been driving her vehicle with her husband and young son in the vehicle when she pulled onto Stan Schlueter Loop,” according to the arrest affidavit. “(The woman) reported that she observed a dark sedan speed up behind her and swerve into the other lane and then back into her lane directly in front of her, almost striking her vehicle.”
The woman told police that the driver of the sedan — who later was identified by police as Harris — started “flipping them off,” so her husband did the same.
The incident allegedly escalated when the two vehicles then were stopped at a red light, side by side.
“She reported that (Harris) pulled out a handgun and pointed it at her and her family,” police said. “(The woman) said she yelled at the man to stop because she had a child in her vehicle.”
The woman told police that she tried to drive forward but another vehicle was stopped in front of her.
“(The woman) reported that (Harris) cocked his handgun, pointed the gun outside the window and fired one round at the passenger side door where her husband was sitting,” according to the affidavit. “Her young son was sitting directly behind her husband.”
The man then pulled into the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant on Fort Hood Street.
The woman gave police a description of the man and a passenger in his vehicle. Police used surveillance video from the restaurant to get the license plate of the suspect’s vehicle, which was registered to Harris. The woman later identified Harris in a photo array.
A bullet hole was located on the vehicle on top of the passenger-side door handle, police said.
