A Killeen man was sentenced earlier this week to a term of probation for kicking a pregnant woman in the stomach during a domestic incident last year.
Raymond Moi Tuiaana Jr., 20, was indicted on Feb. 2 on a third-degree felony charge of assault of a pregnant person. He pleaded guilty on Feb. 28.
On Monday in the 264th Judicial District Court, Tuiaana was sentenced to four years of deferred adjudication probation.
Tuiaana was released from the Bell County Jail after posting a bond of $1,000. Tuiaana’s bond initially had been set at $50,000, but was reduced during the plea hearing on Feb. 28, according to jail and court records.
Police were dispatched to a Killeen residence on Dec. 27, 2021, regarding an assault. Upon arrival, officers met with a woman who told officers that Tuiaana kicked her in the stomach.
The woman, who was five months pregnant at that time, said that she and Tuiaana got into an argument.
She left the bedroom to vacuum the living room, but when she noticed that Tuiaana took a child into the bedroom, she went into the bedroom to take the child, which resulted in Tuiaana kicking the her in the stomach.
The victim said that she could feel the child moving prior to Tuiaana kicking her but was not able to feel movement afterwards. She was transported to the hospital for evaluation.
Another woman showed the officers videos of the victim clutching on her stomach in pain before dropping down to the floor.
Tuiaana fled the scene before officers arrived but returned when officers were present, according the affidavit.
Police said that Tuiaana gave a similar account to the victim’s account and admitted to knowing that she was pregnant and kicking her in the stomach.
He does not have any prior criminal convictions in Texas and no court records in Bell County, according to a search of court records on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.