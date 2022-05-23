A jury and a judge sent a message by sentencing a Killeen man to life in prison times three after the man was found guilty of sexual assault of a child.
Jesse James Woods, 62, was being held without bond in the Bell County Jail on Saturday. On Friday, the jury found Woods guilty after a trial in the 426th Judicial District Court. The jury of 10 men and two women then heard more evidence and deliberated during the punishment phase of the trial.
“The jury assessed life sentences on each of three counts of sexual assault,” said First Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Newell, on Friday night. “On the state’s motion, the judge ruled the three life sentences will run consecutively.”
After hours of deliberation over the course of two days, the jury determined that Woods was guilty of the sexual assault of a girl who was his next-door neighbor.
He has been held in jail since June 7, 2018.
During the weeklong trial, the jury heard from 10 witnesses, including the victim, Killeen Police Department personnel involved with the case, and the KISD assistant principal to whom the victim made an outcry.
The case dates back to May 17, 2017, when Killeen police were dispatched to a local middle school in reference to a sexual assault allegation. There, officers met with the assistant principal, who told them that a student had come into her office to report a sexual assault, according to the arrest affidavit.
The student told an officer “…that a neighbor, who she knows as Jesse Woods, had touched her inappropriately,” police said. “The victim was interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center and reported that she had sexual contact with the suspect and that the location of the assault was the suspect’s house in Killeen. The date of the assault was on or about May 1, 2017.”
