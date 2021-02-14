Killeen man gets three years in assault case

A Killeen man was sentenced last week to prison time on a felony charge after multiple misdemeanor family assault convictions.
Brett Carvel Madison, 42, of Killeen, pleaded guilty and then was sentenced to three years in prison on a felony charge of assault of a family or household member with previous convictions. The charge normally would be a third-degree felony but it was enhanced to a second-degree felony because of a prior felony conviction on a narcotics possession charge in 2015 in Bell County, according to the indictment.
Madison’s case was heard remotely on Tuesday in the 426th Judicial District Court.
Judge Steve Duskie followed a plea agreement in the case.
Madison will get credit for time served. He has been in jail since Sept. 25.
No arrest affidavit was available in the case, but the indictment said that on June 6, Madison “intentionally, knowingly and recklessly caused bodily injury to (a woman), by striking (her) with his hand.”
Madison has three prior misdemeanor convictions, all in Bell County, for assault with bodily injury on a family member: on March 11, 2005; June 12, 2009; and Aug. 10, 2018.
