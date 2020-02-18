A Killeen man pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Tuesday in a Bell County courtroom after police said he punched a paramedic in the face who was trying to treat him last year.
Marquis Walter Pratt, 31, “entered a plea of guilty on each case, and was sentenced to 7 years in prison on each case,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza on Tuesday. He said the sentences on the two third-degree felony charges — assault of a public servant and possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams — will run concurrently.
Pratt was listed in jail on Tuesday in lieu of bonds totaling $130,000 on the two charges.
Pratt’s defense attorney told the Herald that the two charges were closely related.
“He said he doesn’t remember the offense, which is not a proper defense,” said Mike White.
Killeen police were dispatched on May 1, 2019, to the intersection of Rancier Avenue and Eighth Street in reference to a welfare check after someone reported a man laying down on the side of the road at night, according to the arrest affidavit.
Upon arrival, police determined the man’s identity as Pratt and said that he “appeared to be either high or intoxicated and was incoherent” when the officers tried to speak with him.
“Pratt then stood up, after claiming he was shot, and ran southeast across Rancier and continued onto Tenth Street until he collapsed again,” the affidavit stated.
Killeen Fire Department EMS personnel were dispatched to medically evaluate Pratt, who had been detained.
“While being treated by EMS, he sat up and punched (a KFD employee) in the face with a closed fist, causing injury and pain,” police said.
Pratt has seven previous convictions in Texas dating back to 2008, including six resulting from KPD arrests and one in Belton, according to Texas Department of Public Safety records. Most of the charges were misdemeanors, including unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, failing to identify by giving false or fictitious information, and two convictions for assault causing bodily injury of a family member.
He was convicted of burglary of a habitation, a first-degree felony, in 2009 and sentenced to 10 years of probation. That probation was revoked in 2012 and Pratt was sentenced to 5 years in prison.
(1) comment
GOOD JOB KILLEN POLICE!! GOOD JOB TO THE JUDGE WHO GAVE THE 7 YEAR SENTENCE.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.