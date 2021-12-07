A Bell County district court judge sentenced a Killeen man to decades behind bars after the man pleaded guilty to four felony charges related to two separate incidents, one of which led to a police chase and officer-involved shooting in 2018.
Mario Alberto Martin, 33, has been held in the Bell County Jail since his arrest on Sept. 1, 2018.
Martin on Nov. 23 pleaded guilty to evading arrest and detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony; and to two charges of aggravated assault against a public servant, a first-degree felony.
As part of a plea agreement, Judge Steve Duskie found Martin guilty and then sentenced him to a term of 20 years in prison for the two aggravated assaults and 10 years in prison for evading arrest, according to Bell County court records.
Then, on Tuesday, Martin pleaded guilty to violating the terms of a deferred adjudication probation on a 2008 aggravated robbery charge. Duskie found Martin guilty of that charge and sentenced him to 20 years in prison.
On Jan. 13, 2009, a previous judge had sentenced Martin to a term of 10 years of deferred adjudication probation.
All sentences are concurrent, records show.
Aug. 30, 2018
Much of the incident from Aug. 30, 2018, was captured on video from a Killeen Police Department patrol car, according to the arrest affidavit.
The video, which has not been released, shows an officer shooting at a vehicle it had been chasing after the driver tried to ram the patrol car at the intersection of Elms Road and Fort Hood Street.
A officer attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding when the vehicle “accelerated away from the marked police unit,” according to the affidavit. “The vehicle continued to travel at a high rate of speed through a stop sign.”
The officer chose to stop the pursuit and to report the car to dispatch, which ran the Oklahoma license plate and found an address in Killeen for the suspect vehicle. Two other Killeen officers went to the address attempting to locate the vehicle.
In the video from inside the patrol car, when the officers arrived at the Killeen address, “the suspect can be seen closing the vehicle door and accelerating from the officers’ police unit,” police said. Officers activated their lights and sirens and a chase ensued.
Police said they “observed the vehicle ignoring traffic signs and lights, spinning out and off the roadway, (and) weaving in and out of other traffic ... during the pursuit.”
The vehicle ran a red light at the intersection of Elms Road and South Fort Hood Street, when it collided with a vehicle traveling through the intersection with a green light, according to the affidavit.
“The suspect’s vehicle is seen spinning around as a result of the impact and comes to rest facing the police vehicle,” police said. “The suspect’s vehicle then accelerates toward the police vehicle, striking the (police vehicle) head on.”
One officer discharged his weapon at the suspect, causing the suspect to attempt to reverse his vehicle. The officer fired again “in an attempt to stop the suspect,” according to the affidavit.
Police said the suspect was detained and identified as Martin before he was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple to be treated for gunshot wounds.
Feb. 20, 2008
Harker Heights police arrested Martin, then 19 years old, in 2008 after he used a knife to attempt to rob a convenience store clerk.
On Feb. 20, 2008, Heights police were dispatched to the store after a report of a robbery. The victim said that he was robbed by two men who were wearing gray sweat shirts. Police detained two males who were wearing gray sweat shirts, and one was identified as Martin and the other was a juvenile, according to the arrest affidavit.
The area was searched by police, who found a pile of discarded clothing, including a ski mask and a pair of red gloves. The victim told police that the man “wearing a ski mask and red gloves approached him with a knife and demanded money from the register,” according to the affidavit. The clerk told the men that he had called police and they left the store.
Police said that DNA from the mask and gloves matched Martin.
