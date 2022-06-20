A jury decided on decades in prison for a Killeen man who was convicted of murder after a trial last week in Bell County’s 27th Judicial District Court.
During his testimony last week, Jason Ricardo Baez, 35, claimed self-defense in the shooting death of 32-year-old Lamar Marcell Roberson on Feb. 28, 2018.
A jury trial began in his case on June 13.
“Last Thursday (June 16), in the early evening, the jury found Baez guilty of murder,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza, in an email on Monday. “On Friday (June 17), the jury considered evidence that was offered and after deliberating arrived at a verdict of 50 years in prison.”
Baez was booked into jail more than four years ago, on March 2, 2018, and he remained in Bell County custody as of Monday.
It was around noon on Feb. 28, 2018, when chaos erupted in a neighborhood in Killeen. Officers quickly arrived at the intersection of Franz Drive and Culp Avenue. Two patrolmen happened to be close by, taking a break between calls when they heard a rapid sequence of shots being fired.
The 911 dispatcher followed quickly on their radios, stating that a man — who later was identified as Roberson — was lying in the street after being shot. He was transported in critical condition to the hospital, where he died a short time later.
Police later realized that Roberson had been shot six times, including one shot to his back.
While one officer was attempting to revive Roberson, who was unconscious, another two officers were chasing after a car that witnesses said left the location of the shooting. After a chase in which speeds of 140 miles per hour were reached, a patrol car forced his car to a stop with a bump maneuver and Baez was arrested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.