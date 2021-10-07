A Killeen man was indicted by a Bell County grand jury this week after police said he fled the scene of an accident that left a man injured earlier this year in Harker Heights.
On Wednesday, Rayquan Julius Robinson, 25, was indicted on a felony charge of accident involving injury.
He was not listed in custody as of Thursday after posting a bond of $50,000, according to jail and court records.
On Aug. 5, Heights police were dispatched to the 500 block of East Veteran’s Memorial Boulevard in reference to a “hit-and-run,” according to the arrest affidavit.
There, “officers spoke with two witnesses, one of whom had a photograph of a vehicle fleeing the scene of the accident,” police said. “The witnesses and the markings on the road and the placement of the victim and the victim’s motorcycle were all consistent.”
Witnesses told police that a silver vehicle failed to yield the right-of-way and turned into the motorcycle, according to the affidavit.
Police later located Robinson, who allegedly told police that he knew he had struck the motorcyclist but that he left the scene “because he feared the motorcyclist would be angry.”
The victim was injured with lacerations on his head, a broken nose and severe road rash, police said.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Johnathan J. Tye, 29, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Tiffany L. Jones, 35, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Donald Stokes, 39, of Harker Heights, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Kenmarquis J. Jews, 26, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of marijuana 5 pounds or less but more than 4 ounces.
Charlie W. Jones III, 29, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Seth-Ham Miller, 32, of Belton, on a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Ashley N. Paige, 36, of Killeen, on a charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.
Shayla E. Sjolin, 27, of Killeen, on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years old.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.