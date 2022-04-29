A Killeen man was indicted this week after police said he wrote more than $24,100 worth of checks out to himself and cashed them last year.
Erik Anthony Scott, 26, was indicted on a third-degree felony charge of forgery of a financial instrument $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, and a state jail felony charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.
The forgery charge, which usually is a state jail felony, was enhanced to a third-degree felony because the alleged victim is an elderly person.
Scott was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of bonds totaling $127,500, on 11 charges including the two felonies and nine other charges.
On Oct. 4, 2021, a man went to the Killeen Police Department to report a burglary that had occurred at his residence around Sept. 19, 2021, when the victim was away, according to the arrest affidavit.
The man told police that many items were stolen, including firearms and business checks that the man said had been used fraudulently.
“The checks are for the victim’s construction company and each check contains the victim’s account and routing numbers,” according to the affidavit. “Each check was made out to the suspect…”
Police said that Scott cashed three checks within three days at a Harker Heights convenience store: $2,470 on Sept. 20, 2021, $15,000, on Sept. 21, 2021, and $6,700, on Sept. 22, 2021.
“On Oct. 18, 2021, Scott returned to the (convenience store) and was dropped off by a dark Mercedes,” according to the affidavit. “He attempted to cash another stolen check from the victim for $2,470. Employees alerted the Harker Heights Police Department, which responded.” Police said that Scott resisted arrest and shoved an officer to the ground before running away on foot with another officer in pursuit.
While running, police said that Scott began tossing items out of a backpack, including a loaded handgun and debit, credit and prepaid cards and more forged checks belonging to at least 17 people, according to the affidavit.
Police said that, during the foot pursuit, Scott turned and charged at the officer, knocking him down and allegedly attempting to remove the officer’s handgun before running away.
Police were able to use the body camera footage and surveillance footage to identify the suspect as Scott.
He was arrested and booked into jail on Oct. 22, 2021.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Angel Bachiller Villarin, 18, of Killeen, on a charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Ivan Zamarron Coronado, 23, of Killeen, on a charge of harassment of a public servant.
Robert J. Helbert, 26, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Manuel Flores-Diaz, 44, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Laron D. Alexander, 34, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault.
Survasha A. McGhee, 33, of Killeen, on a charge of injury to an elderly person.
Dawn Bennett, 37, of Houston, on a charge of injury to an elderly person.
Jasmine N. Ecford, 31, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Timothy Tindall, 28, of Killeen, on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of deadly conduct.
Alejandro C. Deleon, 22, of Killeen, on two counts of sexual assault of a child.
What convenience store has $15K on hand to cash out?
