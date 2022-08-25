A Killeen man was indicted by a Bell County grand jury this week on a felony charge after police said that he fired a gun at a man and woman during an alleged road rage incident earlier this year.
Brendon Isaiah Harris, 28, was indicted on a third-degree felony charge of deadly conduct by discharging a firearm toward individuals.
Harris was not being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday after he posted a bond of $2,500, according to jail and court records.
On Jan. 12, Killeen police were dispatched to the area of Stan Schlueter Loop and Fort Hood Street in reference to a shooting.
There, an officer spoke with a woman who said “that she had been driving her vehicle with her husband and young son in the vehicle when she pulled onto Stan Schlueter Loop,” according to the arrest affidavit. “(The woman) reported that she observed a dark sedan speed up behind her and swerve into the other lane and then back into her lane directly in front of her, almost striking her vehicle.”
The woman told police that the driver of the sedan — who later was identified by police as Harris — started “flipping them off,” so her husband did the same.
The incident allegedly escalated when the two vehicles then were stopped at a red light, side by side.
“She reported that (Harris) pulled out a handgun and pointed it at her and her family,” police said. “(The woman) said she yelled at the man to stop because she had a child in her vehicle.”
The woman told police that she tried to drive forward but another vehicle was stopped in front of her.
“(The woman) reported that (Harris) cocked his handgun, pointed the gun outside the window and fired one round at the passenger side door where her husband was sitting,” according to the affidavit. “Her young son was sitting directly behind her husband.”
The man then pulled into the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant on Fort Hood Street.
The woman gave police a description of the man and a passenger in his vehicle. Police used surveillance video from the restaurant to get the license plate of the suspect’s vehicle, which was registered to Harris. The woman later identified Harris in a photo array.
A bullet hole was located on the vehicle on top of the passenger-side door handle, police said.
ALSO INDICTED ON WEDNESDAY, IN UNRELATED CHARGES, WERE:
Laquintin R. Idlebird, 33, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Synmantha Rebold, 54, of Nolanville, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Deandre R. Westfield Sr., 33, of Killeen, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Jennifer R. White, 47, of Florence, on one count of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault and two counts of criminal mischief causing damage in an amount of $2,500, or more but less than $30,000.
Reginald D. Houston, 51, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
Orlando Tirado, 42, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Jerry D. Deloach, 37, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Kenneth C. McFadden, 39, of Killeen, on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance one gram or more but less than four grams.
John R. Rooks II, 42, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Dejuan M. Young, 36, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a public servant.
Aldon J. Littlejohn, 38, of Killeen, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Alon-Michael Pierce, 26, of Killeen, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
(1) comment
This is why law abiding citizens should travel armed, especially in Killeen.
