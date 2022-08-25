Brendon Isaiah Harris

Brendon Isaiah Harris

A Killeen man was indicted by a Bell County grand jury this week on a felony charge after police said that he fired a gun at a man and woman during an alleged road rage incident earlier this year.

Brendon Isaiah Harris, 28, was indicted on a third-degree felony charge of deadly conduct by discharging a firearm toward individuals.

(1) comment

don76550

This is why law abiding citizens should travel armed, especially in Killeen.

