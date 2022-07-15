A Killeen man was indicted by a Bell County grand jury this week after police said he ran over an officer’s foot and then left the scene of the accident.
On Wednesday, Matthew Ryan McKenzie, 21, was indicted on a second-degree felony charge of assault of a public servant. He was not being held in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday. In September of 2021, a district court judge reduced McKenzie’s bond of $100,000, to $20,000, and McKenzie was approved for a personal recognizance bond interview, according to court records.
On Aug. 23, 2021, Killeen police were investigating the scene of a traffic accident in the 2700 block of East Rancier Avenue.
“A vehicle disregarded barriers and drove onto the wrong side of the road,” according to the arrest affidavit. “After first being approached by a firefighter on scene, the vehicle was approached by (a KPD officer). The vehicle was directed to pull over to the side of the road.”
Police said the driver initially complied but then “did a U-turn at a high rate of speed, causing the tires to lose traction for a moment. The direction of the U-turn was toward (the officer). A tire of the vehicle ran over (the officer’s) foot.”
Police used the license plate to identify McKenzie as the vehicle’s owner.
The officer viewed McKenzie’s driver’s license photo. The officer said he recognized McKenzie as the driver of the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
ALSO INDICTED ON WEDNESDAY, IN UNRELATED CHARGES, WERE:
Kenneth W. Walker Jr., 40, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Mikayla Brown, 26, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Rafeal G. Williams, 38, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Devon L. Smith, 34, of Killeen, on one count of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Armando A. Gonzalez, 39, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Adiesha R. Hicks, 33, of Killeen, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Daisy Arteaga Solis, 24, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Anthony D. Burns, 45, of Killeen, on a charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information of an elderly person.
Kentrell Knight Brady, 19, of Killeen, on a charge of obstruction or retaliation.
Jeremy Cruz Casiano, 18, of Killeen, on a charge of prohibited weapon.
