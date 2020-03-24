A Bell County grand jury indicted a Killeen man last week on a charge of criminal negligent homicide after the death of his infant daughter last year, while a family member said Tuesday that the man is a loving father and the incident was an accident.
Deshauneven Marquel Green, 26, was being held in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday in lieu of a bond of $1 million on the state jail felony charge of criminal negligent homicide. He was booked into jail on Monday after the grand jury indicted him on March 18, according to court and jail records.
The indictment states that on Oct. 3, 2019, Green “did then and there by criminal negligence, cause the death of an individual, Synaih Green…by placing (her) prone on a pillow.”
Green was 2 months old when she died in Temple on Oct. 4, according to the obituary published in the Herald on Oct. 8, 2019.
The girl’s mother told the Herald on Tuesday that she does not know why the police decided to arrest Green on Monday.
“From the time we started talking to police we were told that there would be no charges, so we are all very confused,” said the mother, Zakyia Bell. “We’re getting thrown into the fire when they told us months ago that there would be no charges pressed. It doesn’t make any sense.”
It has been almost six months since the child’s death.
“It’s been terrible; this is the hardest thing we’ve ever gone through,” she said. “This is not something that we ever thought would happen.”
Bell and Green, who have been together since their teenage years, have three other children.
“He loves his children and he loved Synaih,” Bell said. “He would never do anything to hurt any of them. We’ve been together for 10 years and I know the love he has for his children and his family.”
Bell said that her daughter was beautiful and she was loved.
“Synaih, she was beautiful,” Bell said. “From the moment we first saw her, that’s all we said about her: ‘You’re so beautiful.’”
No arrest affidavit was available for the case, according to the district clerk’s office.
The Herald is asking authorities on what specifically led to the criminal charge.
The Herald is working to get more information on this story.
