A Bell County grand jury this week indicted a Killeen man after police said he beat a woman and then held her at gunpoint for hours earlier this year.
Christopher Samuel Smith, 23, of Killeen, was being held in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday in lieu of bonds totaling $130,000 on the second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a Class A misdemeanor charge of unlawful restraint.
He was booked into jail on July 23, jail records showed.
On July 8, a woman reported to Killeen police that Smith had assaulted her the previous day at around 5 a.m. in the 1300 block of Gowen Drive, according to the arrest affidavit. The woman said that she thought Smith, who lives in the home, had been drinking and using methamphetamine.
When the woman yelled at him to go to bed, “she reported that he became angry and ran at her, placing her in a chokehold with his arm around her neck and repeatedly kicked her in the shin,” police said.
“While holding her he pulled out his handgun and placed the barrel to her head and threatened to kill her,” according to the affidavit. Police said that he threatened to “kill her, beat her dead body and then burn the house down.”
Smith allegedly held the woman at gunpoint for two and a half hours before deciding to leave.
Police said that the woman left the home and went to live with a relative because she was afraid to live in her home. Detectives recovered the weapon allegedly used in the assault.
Police said that Smith admitted to kicking the woman but denied assaulting her with a gun.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Jenna B. R. Cope, 19, of Harker Heights, on one count of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams, and one count of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Eric L. Greenup, 46, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Robert A. Fischman Jr., 24, of Harker Heights, on two charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Kaele D. Sherrill, 28, of Little River Academy, on a charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.
Deante Lumpkin, 27, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Ashley Thomas, 23, of Killeen, on charges of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age and assault of a public servant.
Kenyon D. Jones, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Marquis R. Anderson, 30, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Leonel C. Rodriguez, 18, of Jarrell, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Lorenza P. Allen, 54, of Killeen, on two charges of harassment of a public servant.
Tara M. Ramirez, 31, of Killeen, on a charge of harassment of a public servant.
Jorge I. Perez-Calderon, 27, of Killeen, on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and deadly conduct-discharge firearm toward habitation.
Clay G. Weathersby, 52, of Killeen, on a charge of deadly conduct-discharge firearm toward vehicle.
Brett C. Madison, 41, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a family or household member with previous convictions.
Javier E. Williams, 34, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a family or household member with previous convictions.
