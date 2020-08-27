A Bell County grand jury this week indicted a Killeen man after police said he went on a burglary spree in Harker Heights and Killeen earlier this summer.
Chad Michael Carrion, 31, was being held in the Bell County Jail this week in lieu of bonds totaling $146,000 on six charges, including four state jail felonies. He was indicted Wednesday on two charges of burglary of a building in Heights and one charge of burglary of a building in Killeen.
He is facing a state jail felony charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle and misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass and criminal mischief. There also is a motion to revoke probation, jail records showed.
Police said that Carrion burglarized a church in Killeen and another in Heights.
Killeen police on June 28 responded to a church in response to a burglary call. An officer located Carrion in the area. The man allegedly told police that he entered the church and took food without consent, according to the arrest affidavit.
He “admitted to burglarizing several churches over the past three days,” police said. A church employee told police that food was missing from the kitchen and there was damage to the door where forced entry was made, according to the affidavit.
Less than a week earlier, on June 12, Heights police responded to the United Methodist Church, where witnesses said that a burglary had occurred the night before and cash had been taken from the children’s offering container, a funeral donation box and a coin box, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police reviewed security camera footage from June 11 that allegedly showed Carrion, whom police recognized from prior encounters, tampering with cameras outside and inside the church building.
“He looked directly at the camera, which captured a clear image of Carrion’s face and clothing at the time the offense occurred,” police said.
In a separate accusation, on June 21, Heights police responded to a bar where employees provided security camera images to police that allegedly showed a white man break in using a baseball-sized rock thrown through the front door, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police said that Carrion made off with $50 from the jukebox and money from the till, which he allegedly was seen on video taking with him.
The owners estimated the total amount of property damage and stolen property to be $1,150, police said.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated cases, were:
Chandrea McClendon, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Didace S. Matthews, 18, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Francisco H. Sukhan, 30, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 400 grams or more.
Carl D. Straws, 31, of Nolanville, on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender.
Salvador Rodriguez Jr., 31, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Skylar A. Braden, 35, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Robert C. Barker, 30, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Eric S. Clinkscale, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon on a licensed alcohol premises.
Marcelino Vargas, 38, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Jimmy Neal Campbell, 24, of Killeen, on a charge of deadly conduct-discharging firearm toward vehicle.
Henry Williams, 62, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Christopher Henry, 37, of Killeen, on a charge of capital murder.
