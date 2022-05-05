A Bell County grand jury this week indicted a Killeen man on a charge of capital murder after police said that he shot and killed two children earlier this year.
Kendrick Donnell Gaines, 39, who is an Army retiree was booked into jail on March 14 and on Wednesday was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $2.5 million.
On Wednesday, he also was indicted on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a charge related to the same alleged incident on March 12 that left cousins Makayla Martin, 11, and Alyssa Whitfield, 6, dead. Gaines also allegedly shot and injured the mother of Makayla, leading to the second felony charge.
Killeen police at around 11:12 a.m. on March 12 were called to a home in the 400 block of West Vega Lane in reference to calls of a gunshot victim.
“Officers entered the residence and observed two juvenile females, later identified as Whitfield and Martin, suffering from obvious gunshot wounds,” according to the arrest affidavit.
Martin was pronounced dead at the scene and Whitfield was airlifted to Temple’s McLane Children’s Hospital in critical condition before being pronounced dead at 12:20 p.m.
Officers spoke with another victim, a 38-year-old woman, the mother of Makayla, who had been shot in the neck.
The victim told police that “she was arguing with her husband, Gaines, when he retrieved a firearm and shot everyone,” police said. “After she was shot, she escaped to a neighbor’s home and called the police. The neighbor confirmed that (the victim) had run to his home, and also reported that the suspect followed holding a firearm. Officers located the suspect in the front yard of the home and a firearm on the ground nearby.”
A boy was also inside the victim’s residence when the shooting happened.
“(He) stated that he was in a different room of the house when he heard arguing followed by gunshots,” according to the affidavit. The boy told police that he went to the room where the shooting occurred and allegedly saw Gaines holding a firearm. He also ran to the neighbor’s house.
Police arrested Gaines the same day as the shooting.
A GoFundMe page for the two girls raised $25,775.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Jose M. Calvillo-Perez, 33, of Nolanville, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Katina Shelton, 38, of Killeen, on charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.
Charles V. Brown, 33, of Killeen, on a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Richard L. Coe IV, 34, of Killeen, on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle, possession of marijuana 5 pounds or less but more than 4 ounces, and two charges of abandoning or endangering a child.
Cayla J. Jackson, 32, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Jethro Scott, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Joshua A. Finley, 39, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of emergency medical services personnel.
Alissa Harnage, 28, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of emergency medical services personnel.
Angela M. Matta, 42, of Killeen, on a charge of injury to an elderly person.
Nafese E. Watson, 32, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Neroo Narbut Flowers, 43, of Killeen, on a charge of sexual assault of a child.
