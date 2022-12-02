Kenneth Lloyd Carter II

Kenneth Lloyd Carter II

A Killeen man was indicted on a murder charge this week, just 17 days after the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old Army veteran in the city.

A Bell County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Kenneth Lloyd Carter II on a murder charge, which is a first-degree felony. Carter, 32, was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of a bond of $1 million since being booked on Nov. 19.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.