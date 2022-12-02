A Killeen man was indicted on a murder charge this week, just 17 days after the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old Army veteran in the city.
A Bell County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Kenneth Lloyd Carter II on a murder charge, which is a first-degree felony. Carter, 32, was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of a bond of $1 million since being booked on Nov. 19.
He is accused of shooting and killing Stepheno Rashad Gibson on Nov. 13, in the 5000 block of Primavera Lane, according to the arrest affidavit.
Carter was arrested by in Harris County on Nov. 17, and transported back to Bell County to face a murder charge, according to a previous news release from the Killeen Police Department.
On Nov. 13, Killeen police were dispatched to the location on Primavera Lane in reference to a shooting, according to the affidavit.
There, an officer “observed an unresponsive male with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest,” police said. “The male was identified by family members as Gibson. (He) was declared deceased by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.”
According to the affidavit, a witness told police that she witnessed Carter “draw a handgun and shoot (Gibson) during an altercation ... After shooting (Gibson), Carter fled the scene with the handgun.”
The witness told police that Gibson was unarmed during the incident and police did not locate firearms in his house, according to the affidavit.
An autopsy confirmed that Gibson died of a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.
According to an obituary from The Unity Mortuary in South Carolina, where Gibson was from, he was a soldier who had served in Iraq and Afghanistan. He discharged from the Army as a private first class. Gibson left behind his wife and five children.
ALSO INDICTED ON WEDNESDAY, IN UNRELATED CHARGES, WERE:
Sean A. Price, 54, of Killeen, on a charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Alexis Rentschler, 30, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Hasan C. Shabazz, 31, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance one gram or more but less than four grams.
Adam J. Miles, 41, of Harker Heights, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
Robert C. Barnhart, 38, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Quetoine Dale, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Amanda N. Harkness, 36, of Houston, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Trinity D. Moses, 22, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Willie P. Watson Jr., 29, of Temple, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Timothy E. Jefferson, 33, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance one gram or more but less than four grams.
Vernie A. Pinnick, 43, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance one gram or more but less than four grams.
Emy K. Taijeron, 22, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a public servant.
Sheldton H. Weathersby, 33, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of marijuana five pounds or less but more than four ounces.
Jaiden R. Britt, 17, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
Jacob A. Salonga, 42, of Killeen, on one count of violating a bond or protective order with previous convictions and one count of violating a bond or protective order by assault or stalking.
Janice E. Knight, 62, of Austin, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Woold W. Lubin, 27, of Killeen, on two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Jammie A. Blunt Jr., 29, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Dylan M. Montoy, 28, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a date, family or household member.
