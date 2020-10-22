A Bell County grand jury this week indicted a Killeen man on two felony charges after police said he pinned a man against two other vehicles while driving by and spraying cars with a fire extinguisher.
Harlan Lee Conway, 42, was indicted Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, and criminal mischief, $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, a state jail felony.
He was being held in the Bell County Jail this week in lieu of bonds totaling $140,000. He was booked into jail on Aug. 26.
Killeen police on June 22 responded to the 4400 block of Colonel Drive in reference to a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian victim. Police spoke with three witnesses, who said that earlier that day a neighbor on the street, later identified as Conway, vandalized a person’s car with glue, newspaper and glitter, according to the arrest affidavit.
When the three people confronted Conway, he allegedly “retrieved what appeared to be an assault rifle, placed it in his car, and drove past three cars belonging to the three people while he discharged a fire extinguisher,” police said.
When one of the men, who is deaf, went to his car to survey the damage, Conway allegedly made a U-turn and drove back toward the cars he had sprayed. Police said that he sideswiped one vehicle and momentarily pinned the man against two vehicles.
The man told police that his knees were pinched between the two vehicles.
The three people told police that the estimated damage to their three vehicles was more than $9,300, according to the affidavit.
Conway was arrested on Oct. 28, 2014, after police said he charged at an officer with a knife during an incident in the 5000 block of Saddle Ridge Drive on Oct. 15 of that year. He initially was charged with aggravated assault of a public servant but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of terroristic threat, a Class B misdemeanor, according to criminal conviction records from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
On Oct. 6, 2016, Conway was sentenced in the 27th Judicial District Court to 158 days in jail on that charge, records showed.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Sharif R. McNair, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest with a vehicle.
Marquis D. Henderson, 19, of Harker Heights, on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit theft.
Devonne C. Palmer Jr., 18, of Harker Heights, on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit theft.
D’Ajani J. Daniels, 29, of Kissimmee, Fla., on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
John M. Heemer Jr., 25, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Kyle A. Trainer, 41, of Harker Heights, on a charge of terroristic threat of a peace officer.
Josiah N. Dudley, 17, of San Antonio, on a charge of debit card abuse.
Juwan M. Green, 24, of Killeen, on a charge of robbery.
Aaliyah S. Neal, 19, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault.
Johnathan Nevarez, 19, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Timothy A. Peters, 41, of Harker Heights, on a charge of driving while intoxicated third or more.
Carmey C. Bynum Jr., 38, of Killeen, on a charge of driving while intoxicated third or more.
Eric D. Thompson, 53, of Killeen, on a charge of theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
Dontae E. Pearson, 33, of Austin, on charges of violation of a bond or protective order and assault of a family or household member with previous convictions.
