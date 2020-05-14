A Bell County grand jury this week indicted a Killeen man after police said he broke into a home with a hammer and stole multiple items.
David Anthony Alexander, 40, was indicted Wednesday on a first-degree felony charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony.
He was being held in the Bell County Jail this week in lieu of bonds totaling $25,000 on the felony charge and evading arrest or detention, a Class A misdemeanor.
Alexander was booked into jail on Jan. 30.
Killeen police responded on Jan. 29 to the 3200 block of Lake Inks Avenue for a call about a burglary of a habitation in progress, according to the arrest affidavit. A woman told police that she heard the sound of glass breaking in her house and saw a tall man who was holding a hammer.
The victim “stated that she was scared so she ran out of the house and called 911 and her mother,” police said.
Police viewed security footage from inside the home that allegedly “showed a man pulling on the door to the kitchen area of the house,” according to the arrest affidavit.
In the video, the man was wearing a hat, coat and backpack with the words “Protect your eye balls” on it, police said.
Two other officers later allegedly observed a man fitting that description running east down an alley in the 3200 block of Lake Inks Road. “When the man tried to conceal himself behind a fence and dumpster,” officers detained the man who was identified as Alexander.
Police said that Alexander’s backpack contained a hammer, laptop, tablet, cellphone and jewelry. The mother of the woman who initially called police said the items belonged to her.
Alexander told police that “times were tough” so he decided to enter the home and take the items that police found in his backpack, according to the affidavit.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Xavier D. Lusbure, 20, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Robert Ray Ferguson, 31, of Nolanville, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Whitney Shaniece Simpson, 31, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Alan Lee Beusse Jr., 49, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Candace Marie Crawford, 33, of Temple, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Dakota S. McCune, 22, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Joseph Jerome Granger, 44, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Africa Gaillove Weaver, 46, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Audra Nicole Morris, 40, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Roya Kiera Barker, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Eric Dejean Breaux, 35, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Johnnie Nelson Randolph, 35, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Jessica Danielle Slauson, 32, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Raphael Antonio Almestica, 39, of Killeen, on a charge of tampering with physical evidence.
Nikea Renea Yelder, 27, of Killeen, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
