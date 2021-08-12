A Killeen man was indicted by the Bell County grand jury earlier this week after police said he used a razor blade to slash a woman repeatedly during an incident earlier this year.
John Minnice Dawson Jr., 56, was indicted on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of assault of a family or household member with previous convictions. He was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of a bond of $100,000, on the second-degree felony charge. He was booked into jail on May 29.
On May 27, Killeen police were dispatched to a residence in the city regarding a domestic disturbance with weapons.
“Upon arrival, officers located the victim, who was holding a rag to her face,” according to the arrest affidavit. “When she removed it, officers could see three puncture and slash wounds to her face and neck that were actively bleeding slowly.”
The woman told police that her boyfriend, Dawson, had approached her as she was walking home and accused her of talking to other people. She said they argued verbally before Dawson allegedly “punched her in the face and began striking and slashing her in the face and neck with a razor blade,” according to the affidavit. “The victim began screaming and Dawson fled.”
Neighbors told police that Dawson was known to carry a knife and “has threatened multiple people to slash their throats.”
When police later located Dawson, he allegedly had a razor blade in his pocket and was cut on the elbow from allegedly breaking a window at the woman’s home.
Heights prostitution suspects indicted
The grand jury also indicted three Harker Heights residents on a total of 9 felony charges after police said they were running a prostitution operation out of a massage business in that city.
Limei Feng Godfrey, 50, Jingning Lin, 48, and Hai Yan Zhang, 50, each were indicted on three charges: two first-degree felony charges of engaging in organized criminal activity and one third-degree felony charge of aggravated promotion of prostitution.
The trio was arrested earlier this year after a multi-agency investigation into the Foot Spa, located in the 300 block of West Central Texas Expressway in Heights. The investigation ended on June 1 when police served a search warrant and allegedly recovered tens of thousands of dollars and vehicles.
Lin and Zhang were being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of bonds of $250,000. Godfrey was released from custody after posting a bond of $224,000, court records show.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Maria Gonzalez Cejay, 25, of Harker Heights, on a charge of harassment of a public servant.
Fabian V. Walker, 42, of Harker Heights, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Terry A. Braud, 64, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Loelies C. Rodriguez Valez, 28, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Steve A. Rogers, 61, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Terrence P. Thompson, 25, of Austin, on a charge of possession of marijuana 5 pounds or less but more than 4 ounces.
Raymond C. Asbury IV, 25, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a building.
Gregory Lee Ramirez, 43, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a building.
Jeff S. Agenat, 31, of Killeen, on a charge of injury to a child.
Kevin M. Newby, 32, of Rosharon, Texas, on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
