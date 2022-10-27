Eric Allen Hatchett

Eric Allen Hatchett

A 26-year-old man was indicted this week after Killeen police said he was nearly two times the legal limit when he was driving and struck a homeless man, injuring him, during an alleged incident earlier this year.

On Wednesday, a Bell County grand jury indicted Eric Allen Hatchett on one count of intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury and one count of accident involving serious bodily injury.

