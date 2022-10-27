A 26-year-old man was indicted this week after Killeen police said he was nearly two times the legal limit when he was driving and struck a homeless man, injuring him, during an alleged incident earlier this year.
On Wednesday, a Bell County grand jury indicted Eric Allen Hatchett on one count of intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury and one count of accident involving serious bodily injury.
Hatchett was not being held in the Bell County Jail as of Thursday after posting a bond of $60,000, on the third-degree felony charge, according to jail and court records.
On Feb. 23, Killeen police were dispatched to an accident in the city after a report of a vehicle that had struck a pedestrian.
“After the crash, multiple witnesses observed a male exit the vehicle and eventually leave the scene on foot,” according to the arrest affidavit. “Video footage was later obtained (that) shows the vehicle heading down the roadway when it veers off and strikes a pedestrian on the sidewalk, (and) continues striking other property before crossing the entire roadway and landing in a retaining wall of a business. There is no movement at the vehicle for a short time and then an individual emerges, walks around to the passenger side, digs around and gets back inside the passenger side.”
At that point, police said that a witness approached the vehicle.
“The individual gets out, falls and then gets up and leaves the scene,” according to the affidavit.
Officers arriving on scene found vomit in the front seat and console area of the vehicle. Nearby, officers located a man — who later was determined by police to be Hatchett — matching the description of the driver who allegedly had fled.
“Hatchett had vomit on his clothing and (he had) keys matching the crashed vehicle,” police said.
Witnesses identified Hatchett as the man who fled the scene after the crash.
“Hatchett was observed by officers and witnesses to be stumbling, swaying, speaking with a thick slur and having the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath and person,” according to the affidavit. “Officers noted that Hatchett was wearing a green bracelet similar to those provided by local drinking establishments upon entry.”
At the jail, a warrant was obtained for his blood. Police said that a lab test showed his blood alcohol concentration to be .135.
Police said that Hatchett did not check on the man who was lying in the roadway. The man, who had been walking on the sidewalk, had been tossed onto the front of Hatchett’s vehicle before landing on the roadway. The victim suffered a broken leg that required surgery and multiple abrasions, according to the affidavit.
ALSO INDICTED ON WEDNESDAY, IN UNRELATED CHARGES, WERE:
Jacob R. Wilson, 23, of Killeen, on a charge of failure to comply with duty to register as sex offender.
Matthew Chadwick, 30, of Harker Heights, on a charge of evading arrest or detention with vehicle.
Jose C. Avalos, 27, of Harker Heights, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Lelesem Paul, 31, of Harker Heights, on a charge of endangering a child.
Timothy G. Ware, 43, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 400 grams or less.
Jasmine M. Hampton, 24, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 400 grams or less.
Tyron Y. Walker, 24, of Palm Bay, Tex., on a charge of criminal mischief.
Aliyah Ledoux, 25, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
Tony S. Meyer, 50, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Jeremi D. Guidry, 30, of Killeen, on charges of indecency with a child by exposure and injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intentional bodily injury.
