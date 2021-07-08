A Bell County grand jury this week indicted a Killeen man on a felony fraud charge after police said the man stole checks in 2019.
Christopher Daniel Damore, 32, of Killeen was indicted Wednesday on a charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, less than five items, which is a state jail felony.
Damore was not being held in the Bell County Jail after posting a bond of $20,000.
On Dec. 11, 2019, a Killeen police officer was dispatched to the 900 block of Stetson Drive on a fraud report. There, police met with Damore, who allegedly stated that he knew he was going to jail, according to the arrest affidavit.
Damore was placed under arrest after officers realized he had two active warrants.
In Damore’s backpack, police said they found two checks made out to Damore from a construction company. One check was in the amount of $369.07 and the other was $397.04.
Damore told police that he had earned the money from tree trimming but an investigation revealed that the owner of the construction company “had been the victim in a forgery case arising from stolen checks,” according to the affidavit. “The victim stated that he did not write either of the checks and he never had anyone complete any tree work for him and did not recognize the photo of the suspect” the officer showed him.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Nikki N. Murray AKA Nikki Santiago, 31, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Matthew K. Chai, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Leila Bond, 18, of Gatesville, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Eraida A. Wilcox, 43, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Norman J. White Jr., 35, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Tory D. Hooker, 42, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Juan J. Hernandez, 46, of Killeen, on one charge of prohibited sexual conduct; one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of sexual assault.
Dylan C. Stuckey, 24, of Gatesville, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
