A Killeen man was indicted by a Bell County grand jury this week on three felony charges after police said he shot three men, killing one of them, earlier this year.
Syrknoreon Dewuntrel Pilgram, 30, was being held in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday in lieu of bonds totaling $1.2 million. On Wednesday, he was indicted on one charge of murder, a first-degree felony, and two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
Killeen police on Jan. 30 responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Murphy Street in which three men were shot.
Asher Levi Kitchens, 34, was found dead at the scene.
Information from a witness helped lead police to identify Pilgram as the suspect, police said. U.S. Marshals arrested Pilgram on Feb. 1 and he was booked into the Bell County Jail the next day.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
William C. Windle, 23, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Harold L. Jones, 49, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Tiffany L. Alexander, 47, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Christian Rodriguez, 47, of Gatesville, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Austin Williams, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Joseph R. Lawrence, 44, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Jessie A. Sanders, 31, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Brittany A. Jinks, 31, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Jeremy D. Lawrence, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Cavin L. Flowers, 51, of Gatesville, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Tatiana L. Bolds, 28, of Killeen, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Jesus D. Diaz, 38, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a habitation.
Charles R. Johnson, 26, of Killeen, on a charge of harassment of a public servant.
Kevin L. Davis, 35, of Killeen, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Keshawn L. Harrison, 26, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of medical services personnel.
Charles T. Alsup II, 28, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
John E. Williams II, 50, of Briggs, on a charge of sexual assault of a child.
Shaykhiem Griffin, 26, of Killeen, on charges of sexual assault of a child and failure to comply with sex offenders registration.
