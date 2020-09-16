A Bell County grand jury on Wednesday indicted a Killeen man after police said he shot and killed a Fort Hood soldier in May, allegedly over narcotics.
Brandon Michael Olivares, 28, was being held in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday in lieu of bonds totaling $1.1 million on a first-degree felony murder charge and a third-degree felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Olivares was indicted on both charges.
He was booked into jail on June 5.
Pfc. Brandon Rosecrans, 27, was found dead in Harker Heights with a gunshot wound on May 18.
Killeen police make their case against Olivares in a 6-page arrest affidavit, leaning heavily on cell phone data in their investigation.
A 911 call came into the Heights Police Department on the morning on May 18 regarding a body on the side of the road near Fuller Lane and Oakridge Blvd., police said. A few minutes later, Heights police were dispatched to a structure fire at Evergreen Estates, near the 1500 block of Farm-to-Market 2410 and Cedar Knob Road, about 3 miles away from where Rosecrans’ body was located.
There, police found a 2016 Jeep Renegade fully engulfed in flames. It was registered to Rosecrans and another man.
“The fire marshal found what he believed to be a gun shot hole in the back passenger-side door,” according to the affidavit. “…the front passenger seat was reclined almost all the way.”
Police reviewed cell phone data on Rosecrans’ phone and determined that he had been with Olivares the night of May 17 and the morning of May 18, according to the affidavit.
Police later reviewed cell phone data on Olivares’ phone and it allegedly showed his phone “ping” in the approximate location where the Renegade was found.
Olivares allegedly told police several different versions of events. He said that he, Rosecrans and two other people had traveled to San Antonio to purchase narcotics and then drove back to Bell County, which matches cell phone pings.
A witness later told police that Olivares waited until Rosecrans fell asleep to shoot him and had shot him because he was being “too greedy,” according to the affidavit.
The medical examiner later found four gunshot entrance wounds to the soldier’s head and neck. The appearance of the wounds let police to believe that he was shot at close proximity.
Olivares has two prior convictions—in 2014 and 2018--for possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the indictment.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Isiah Q.R. Sheard, 19, of Harker Heights, on a charge of intentional injury to a child.
Xavier A. Anthony, 25, of Fort Hood, on a charge of prostitution of person under 18 years of age.
Kenneth C. Dietz, 55, of Nolanville, on two counts of possession of child pornography.
Elizabeth E. Cullen, 32, of Nolanville, on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Michael J. Braun, 61, of Nolanville, on three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child.
Tommy W. Mangauil, 47, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Maria C. Saenz, 23, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit theft.
Christopher J. Hurt, 36, of Harker Heights, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
Morgan A. Fuller, 34, of Harker Heights, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Jethro Scott, 27, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Yarslee R. Clark, 28, of Killeen, on two charges of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Daquane X. Hubbard, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Jamie D. Nichols, 25, of Killeen, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
John V. Manibusan, 65, of Killeen, on a charge of theft of service $2,500 or more but less than $30,000.
Earnest Lamay III, 36, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit theft.
Decio A. Bonelli, 27, of Killeen, on a charge of harassment of a public servant.
Leonard Sorrells Jr., 32, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a public servant.
Trevor Senior, 21, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Brandon A. Rogers, 36, of Killeen, on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle and aggravated assault against a public servant.
