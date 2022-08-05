Homicide

Juan Enoc Bamaca Pliego

A Bell County grand jury indicted a Killeen man this week after police said he fatally strangled a 51-year-old woman in a hotel room earlier this year.

On Wednesday, Juan Enoc Bamaca Pliego, 36, was indicted on a first-degree felony charge of murder. He has been held in the Bell County Jail in lieu of a bond of $1 million since being booked on June 12. Jail records indicate that Pliego also is accused of an immigration violation.

