A Bell County grand jury indicted a Killeen man this week after police said he fatally strangled a 51-year-old woman in a hotel room earlier this year.
On Wednesday, Juan Enoc Bamaca Pliego, 36, was indicted on a first-degree felony charge of murder. He has been held in the Bell County Jail in lieu of a bond of $1 million since being booked on June 12. Jail records indicate that Pliego also is accused of an immigration violation.
He is accused of killing Helena Deloris Holmes on June 10.
Killeen police said that Pliego was found alone in a bolted, darkened room at America’s Best Value Inn, 2709 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard, with Holmes, who was deceased, according to an arrest affidavit.
Hotel staff members called police for a welfare check after a resident in room 127 complained he had heard a scuffle in the room above his and that water was leaking into his room from the room above.
When officers entered the room, they found an “unresponsive woman,” who later was identified as Holmes, lying on the floor. Police said that Pliego was standing at the other end of the room.
According to the affidavit, Pliego told KPD officers that he and Holmes had been ingesting narcotics when Holmes became paranoid and bit his finger when he attempted to calm her down. The affidavit does not specify the type of narcotics Pliego and Holmes allegedly ingested, or if a controlled substance was found in either person’s system.
Pliego claimed that after Holmes bit his finger, he placed his right hand on the front of her neck and “choked her until she stopped breathing,” a process he said took at least three minutes.
An autopsy of Holmes showed hemorrhaging on the left and right sides of her neck consistent with strangulation, police said.
Pliego was taken into custody at the scene.
ALSO INDICTED ON WEDNESDAY, IN UNRELATED CHARGES, WERE:
Charles E. Odom, 19, of Killeen, on a charge of theft of property $2,500, or more but less than $30,000.
Hector Elizondo-Munoz, 18, of Killeen, on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 400 grams.
Lakiesha Drake, 34, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance one gram or more but less than four grams.
Jeffrey R. Streichert, 36, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Devin D. Warren, 20, of Jarrell, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 400 grams.
Davindra C. Dyal, 23, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Joshua P. Proffitt, 26, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a building.
Marchea L. Brooks, 40, of Fort Hood, on a charge of robbery.
Krystoff Irving, 23, on two charges of cruelty to a non-livestock animal.
Dugahreau F. Blakes, 30, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
Nicolas G. Waterhouse, 25, on a charge of assault of a pregnant person.
Gejuan A. Stokes, 29, of Killeen, on two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Adiesha R. Hicks, 33, of Killeen, on charges of injury to a child and harassment of a public servant.
Stanley R. Beasley, 59, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Gilberto Diaz-Navarrette, 48, of Killeen, on three counts of sexual assault of a child, two counts of indecency with a child by contact and one count of indecency with a child by exposure.
