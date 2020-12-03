A Bell County grand jury this week indicted a Killeen man after police said he fatally shot a woman in the head following a domestic incident in September.
Chance Anthony Harrison, 48, was indicted Wednesday on a first-degree felony charge of murder and was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of a $1 million bond.
Harrison is accused of killing Emma Jones, 43, at a home in north Killeen.
He was booked into jail on Sept. 28 after being apprehended in Dallas by the U.S. Marshal Service — Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and the North Texas Fugitive Task Force.
At approximately 8:22 p.m. on Sept. 19, Killeen police responded to a residence in the 2600 block of Lewis Street in reference to a shooting victim, according to KPD in a previous news release.
Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple in critical condition.
On Sept. 21, the woman succumbed to her injuries.
As part of the investigation, detectives met with a family member of the victim. The woman told police that “she had returned to the residence and found Jones lying on the ground surrounded by blood,” according to the arrest affidavit. The family member stated that at the time she left the residence earlier, Jones and Harrison, who was the family member’s boyfriend, were at home.
The woman said that since then, she had not been able to reach Harrison.
The day after the death, a KPD detective spoke with Harrison over the phone.
“(He) stated he wanted to turn himself in and that something went wrong between him and Emma,” according to the affidavit. “Harrison stated someone was shot…(and) he had a firearm but that he threw it away or gave it to someone else.”
Harrison was identified as the suspect by witnesses on scene, according to the release.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated cases, were:
Ariel R. Gaddy, 19, of Gatesville, on a charge of harassment of a public servant.
Ademaya M. Agunbiade, 20, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 400 grams.
Robert J. Cadenhead, 27, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Harold L. Jones, 48, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Carlos M. Nieves Carmona, 31, of Killeen, on two charges of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Charles J. Williams, 36, of Harker Heights, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Leonel A. Burgos-Hernandez, 28, of Killeen, on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender.
James R. McMillen III, 49, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a building.
Richard W. Reeves Jr., 27, of Fort Hood, on a charge of stalking.
Ruben Quintana, 33, of Killeen, on a charge of harassment of a public servant.
Hector R. Torres, 55, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Denise N. Maynard, 30, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Trinity D. Moses, 20, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Morgan Miller, 21, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Emanuel C. Ortiz, 21, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Michael J. Hill, 28, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a family or household member with previous convictions.
