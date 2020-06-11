A Bell County grand jury this week indicted a Killen man on a murder charge after police said he stabbed a man to death earlier this year.
Anthony Taylor Masters-Gutierrez, 27, was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of a bond of $1 million.
He is accused of killing John Mitchell-Monroe, 27, by stabbing him multiple times at an apartment in the 2300 block of Andover Drive on Feb. 10.
Police said that Masters-Gutierrez went to the east gate of Fort Hood, near the intersection of West Rancier Avenue and Tank Destroyer Boulevard, on the afternoon of Feb. 10 and said he had murdered a man who later was identified as Mitchell-Monroe, although the relationship between the two men is unknown.
Masters-Gutierrez allegedly told police that he did not live at the residence, but that he walked there, went inside, grabbed a knife and stabbed Mitchell several times, according to the arrest affidavit.
When Masters-Gutierrez got to the east gate of Fort Hood, he had what appeared to be blood on his hands and clothing, according to the affidavit.
Killeen police went to the Andover Drive apartment to conduct a welfare check. After knocking on the door and receiving no answer, police entered.
When they entered the apartment, they saw a man, later identified as Mitchell, lying on the floor in the kitchen “with a large pool of blood” next to him, police said.
Mitchell was deceased and police saw what they said appeared to be multiple stab wounds to his face and neck. Police said they saw a blood-covered knife near the body.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Kody Menendez, 25, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit theft.
Lea Otaki, 34, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Latoya Kristine Jackson, 37, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Donavan Cornell Clark, 34, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Kevin Rafael Perez, 24, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Rhonda Faye Sisneroz, 57, of Bruceville, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Mitchell Lampley, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Tyler Alijuwon Blakely, 21, of Killeen, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Jermaine Amani Thomas, 33, of Killeen, on a charge of harassment of a public servant.
Latricha D. Ballard, 41, of Killeen, on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.
Roderick Roshawn Brown, 23, of Fort Hood, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Tyrell S. Scott, 34, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Robert James Jackson, 44, of Killeen, on a charge of intentional injury to a child.
Vanza Lee Midgette, 54, of Killeen, on a charge of theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
