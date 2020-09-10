A 23-year-old Killeen man was indicted on two felony charges this week after police said he shot another man several times earlier this summer.
Dajuan Charles Collins-Crews, also known as Dajuan Crews, was indicted Wednesday on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a third-degree felony charge of deadly conduct-discharge firearm toward a habitation, building or vehicle.
Collins-Crews was being held in the Bell County Jail this week in lieu of bonds totaling $225,000 on the two felony charges and misdemeanor charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon and discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities.
There also is a motion to revoke probation, according to jail records.
He was booked into jail on Aug. 5.
Killeen police on July 31 responded to a convenience store in the 400 block of North Gilmer Street in reference to a shooting. A man “sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body” and was taken by helicopter to a hospital, according to the arrest affidavit. Police responding to the scene learned that a suspect had fled the scene.
Police reviewed surveillance video from the convenience store. The footage allegedly shows that the suspect and victim entered the store before the shooting occurred. The detective “was able to observe the suspect’s clothing and the vehicle he was driving, a silver Toyota Camry, and was able to discern the license plate number.”
“It appeared that the victim enters the store and walks to the ATM,” police said. “The suspect enters moments later and sees the victim at the ATM and quickly exits the store.” An exterior camera shows the suspect get back into his vehicle and back out of the parking lane.
“Second later, the victim exits the store and walks a few steps into the parking lot…then…ducks his head and runs to the back of the (store),” according to the affidavit.
The suspect’s vehicle could be seen driving from the parking lot at a high rate of speed, police said.
Based on leads from CrimeStoppers and surveillance video, police identified Collins-Crews as a suspect. They spoke to a witness who said that he had wrecked her silver Camry on Aug. 4 and that she also realized her handgun had been stolen.
On Aug. 6, police searched the vehicle and allegedly located a couple of handgun magazines of a caliber that matched spent casings located at the crime scene.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
John M. Murray, 46, of Killeen, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
John C. Brawley, 46, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Matthew Watson, 24, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated sexual assault.
Johnathon F. Smedley Jr., 27, of Kempner, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Cody C. Ralston-Wilson, 35, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Adrian B. Johns, 31, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Miguel Rafael Perez, 30, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Paul H. Whitfield, 39, of Killeen, on one charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams and two charges of assault of a public servant.
Unquika J. Emanuel, 28, of Killeen, on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.
Hughie G. McMillian, 33, of Killeen, on one charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
Antonio S. McNair, 31, of Killeen, on a charge of continuous violence against the family.
