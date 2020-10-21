In a felony theft case that dates back more than eight years, a Killeen man was ordered earlier this week to spend two weekends in county jail as a sanction after he became delinquent on restitution payments that had been ordered just over six years ago.
Police said that in 2012, Walter Lee Teal Jr., 57, stole more than $100,000 from a family member who now is deceased.
On July 14, 2014, in the same 426th Judicial District Court, a previous judge sentenced Teal to seven years of deferred adjudication probation, according to criminal conviction records from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
In 2016, the state filed a motion to revoke Teal’s probation because he was more than $15,000 delinquent in the restitution, fines and court costs that he had been ordered to pay.
In 2018, Teal entered a plea of “true” to the allegations in the state’s motion.
A hearing on the state’s motion to revoke probation was held remotely on Monday.
After reviewing the file and hearing arguments from attorneys, Judge Steve Duskie extended Teal’s probation one year and ordered the truck driver to spend two weekends in the Bell County Jail.
“I highly recommend that you get on a program to make regular payments,” Duskie said. “If that doesn’t happen, next time it will not be this type of outcome. This is your last warning.”
Before making his ruling, Duskie heard arguments from Houston defense attorney Henri de Ybarrondo, who asked the court to give his client more time to pay back the money owed.
“Life for him has not been pleasant, with the legitimate threat of prison always over him,” Ybarrondo said. “If he had a check today, he would hand it over to the state so that he could sleep again at night. He’s doing the best he can for his life circumstances. I believe in him.”
He said that his client is in a high-risk category for COVID-19.
“No one benefits by him being put away now, and it could turn into a death sentence,” Ybarrondo said.
The state’s prosecutor had a different vision of the outcome, asking the judge to sentence Teal to 10 years in prison.
“He stole $125,000 from his father, who had dementia,” said Assistant District Attorney Shelly Strimple. She said that a lump sum was paid back toward the beginning of the case, but that payments have been spotty with no payments made for several years.
“He doesn’t think he did anything wrong,” Strimple said. “He doesn’t want to pay this money to his father’s wife, who is the person who is entitled to it now that his father is deceased.”
She noted that it has been four years since the state filed its motion to revoke Teal’s probation.
“We’re getting nowhere,” she said. “He’s had ample opportunity to make payments.”
Teal was indicted on May 15, 2013, on a charge of theft of property of more than $100,000, but less than $200,000, a second-degree felony. Teal had been arrested on Feb. 20, 2013, after the victim reported to Killeen police that Teal had used bank transfers to steal tens of thousands of dollars from him.
The victim told police that he had put Teal on his bank account “in case an emergency came up,” according to the arrest affidavit. “He further advised that he at no time gave (Teal) permission to move money from his account to another account.”
Police reviewed bank records that show that the bank transfers began on Nov. 6, 2012, and that the money was transferred to an account to which only Teal had access.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.