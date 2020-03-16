Bell County deputies took a Killeen man into custody last week who had been out on bond on a felony charge.
Ralph Rivera Majica, 65, was being held in the Bell County Jail on Monday morning in lieu of a $75,000 bond after he was arrested on March 13.
Last year, Majica was indicted on a charge of publish or threat to publish intimate visual material, a state jail felony, after police said he shared intimate photos of a woman without her permission.
Majica’s “bond was revoked by the court for positive drug tests while out on bond,” said Assistant District Attorney Erica Morgan on Monday. Morgan is prosecuting the case for the state.
Majica has a pretrial hearing set for Friday, according to court documents.
The woman reported the incident to police on April 1, 2019. Police spoke with a church pastor, who confirmed that he had received intimate photos of the victim through a Facebook account under Majica’s name, according to the arrest affidavit.
Majica allegedly told police that the woman had sent the photos to him “while they were in an intimate relationship and that he had become upset with her after the relationship ended...and wanted to cause emotional harm.”
The offense date is listed in court documents as Feb. 24, 2019.
