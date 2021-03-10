A Killeen man pleaded guilty during a remote hearing this week to two first-degree felony charges after a three-hour standoff with police last year.
David Paul Lawrence, 45, was indicted on May 20, 2020, on two charges of aggravated assault against a public servant.
A sentencing hearing in Lawrence’s case has been set for April 26, according to the 426th Judicial District Court coordinator’s office.
Lawrence was arrested after a three-hour standoff with Killeen police in the 4200 block of Corrine Drive on Feb. 17, 2020. Police said he had “numerous” firearms, including two assault-style rifles, inside the home.
The incident began when police responded to a verbal domestic incident in the southwest Killeen neighborhood.
After entering the house, an officer said that a man, later identified as Lawrence, walked around a corner with an AR-15 style rifle with a 30-round magazine, according to the arrest affidavit.
An officer said Lawrence pointed the weapon at her.
Police said Lawrence refused to lower his weapon and pointed it at other officers as they attempted to assist in the situation.
Other occupants of the house were able to leave the house without incident and Lawrence later was arrested when he exited the home.
Woman pleads guilty to beating child
In an unrelated case that was heard remotely on Monday in the same court, a Killeen woman pleaded guilty to repeatedly beating a 2-year-old child with a belt in 2019.
Ana-Alicia Newton, 32, was indicted on the third-degree felony charge of injury to a child on Aug. 19, 2020. A sentencing hearing in Newton’s case has been set for April 26, according to the 426th Judicial District Court coordinator’s office.
On Oct. 31, 2019, a caseworker with Child Protective Services went to a residence in the 4500 block of Bowles Drive in Killeen in reference to allegations of physical abuse to Newton’s children.
The caseworker said that during an interview Newton “stated that she disciplines the children by spanking the children ‘on the butt with a belt’ and by placing them in the corner,” according to the arrest affidavit. Newton further told the caseworker that, about a month prior to the interview, when her 2-year-old was not listening to her, she spanked the boy with a belt about 25 times.
“The suspect said that she felt that this punishment was ‘excessive,’” police said.
The next day, the CPS caseworker met with the child and observed that he had marks and bruising on his legs, stomach, back, face and behind.
“The marks and bruises appeared to be in various stages of healing,” according to the affidavit.
