A Killeen man pleaded guilty in a Bell County courtroom to sexually assaulting a teenage boy in 2018, while his co-defendant pleaded guilty and was sentenced on child sex charges in Coryell County.
James Jacob Nehi, 26, and Joseph Mitchell Wernli, 21, are accused of assaulting a boy they met on Grindr, an app for gay and bisexual people, on Feb. 4, 2018.
Born in 2004, the victim was around 14 years old, police said.
Nehi on Friday “entered a plea of guilty and his sentencing is set for March 17,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza on Friday.
The case was set to be heard in the 426th Judicial District Court.
Wernli was listed in the Coryell County Jail on Monday in lieu of bonds totaling $250,000 on three felony charges stemming from a similar sexual assault occurring in Gatesville.
Those Coryell County cases wrapped up with a guilty plea and sentencing last week, said Coryell County District Attorney Dusty Boyd on Monday. The hearing last Wednesday was set to be a pretrial hearing.
“He ended up pleading guilty and was sentenced to 15 years in prison,” Boyd said.
Wernli was charged with sexual assault of a child, aggravated sexual assault and online solicitation of a minor-sexual conduct.
“He pleaded to the sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony, and his remaining two cases were consolidated into the case he pled in,” Boyd said. “He is getting transferred back to Bell County to face his charge there.”
Bell County case
A victim reported to the Temple Police Department on Feb. 13 that on Feb. 4, 2018, two men he had met on Grindr picked him up from his home in Belton and took him to their residence in a town that later was determined to be Killeen, according to the arrest affidavit.
The victim told police that each man sexually assaulted him.
Police said the victim picked both Nehi and Wernli out of separate photo line-ups.
Both men later admitted to police to picking up the boy and having sex with him, according to the affidavit.
Coryell County case
Nehi was not involved in the alleged sexual assaults of a 15-year-old in Coryell County.
The day before Wernli was set to take a plea bargain last year on the Bell County charge, he was arrested in Coryell County on similar charges.
The boy reported to police that he met Wernli, whom he knew as “Joe,” on Grindr, and that they had sex on two occasions.
“Joe” continued to send the victim text messages and photos that were sexual in nature, which led to the charge of online solicitation of a minor.
The victim told police that the man was returning to Gatesville to pick him up that night, but police were waiting and made a traffic stop on the vehicle and took “Joe,” then identified as Wernli, into custody.
“When Wernli was informed of the charges he stated he did not know (the victim) was a minor,” according to the affidavit.
He was booked into the Coryell County Jail on March 25, 2019.
