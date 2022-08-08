One of four men who is accused of the shooting death of a man in Killeen in 2019 pleaded guilty and was sentenced to prison time last week. Three co-defendants in the case, two of whom are the man’s sons, have a jury trial date set for later this year.

On Friday, Dexter Garvard Washington, 49, pleaded guilty to a first-degree felony charge of murder and he was sentenced to 25 years in prison, according to Bell County court records. He was being held without bond on Saturday.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.