One of four men who is accused of the shooting death of a man in Killeen in 2019 pleaded guilty and was sentenced to prison time last week. Three co-defendants in the case, two of whom are the man’s sons, have a jury trial date set for later this year.
On Friday, Dexter Garvard Washington, 49, pleaded guilty to a first-degree felony charge of murder and he was sentenced to 25 years in prison, according to Bell County court records. He was being held without bond on Saturday.
On Sept. 11, 2019, Dexter Washington, Shyheem Jubar Washington, 23; and Eric David Madden, 24, all were indicted on first-degree felony charges of murder related to the shooting death of 28-year-old Luis Angel Santiago Jr. on June 18, 2019.
A fourth co-defendant, Javonte Jervar Washington, now 19 years old, was 15 years old at the time of the alleged murder. He was indicted on Dec. 4, 2019, after being certified to stand trial as an adult.
Shyheem Washington was being held without bond on Saturday. Javonte Washington was released from jail after Judge Paul LePak reduced his bond during a hearing on Sept. 7, 2021. Madden was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $1.1 million.
A jury trial has been set for Nov. 14 in LePak’s 264th Judicial District Court for all three co-defendants.
Also on Friday, LePak revoked a term of deferred adjudication probation in an unrelated charge and sentenced Dexter Washington to 20 years in prison on that case. On Jan. 7, 2016, Washington was sentenced to 10 years of deferred probation on a third-degree felony charge of assault of a family or household member by choking. On Dec. 1, 2017, the state filed a motion to revoke that probation after Washington was arrested for evading arrest in 2015, and failure to identify as a fugitive and criminal mischief in 2017.
On June 18, 2019, Killeen police were dispatched to the area of the 1900 block of Fleetwood Drive and Greengate Drive after receiving numerous 911 calls about gunshots in the area.
There, police found a man with gunshot wounds to his legs and torso, according to the arrest affidavit.
Witnesses reported four black men exited a blue Chrysler and a verbal argument ensued between the group and the victim.
“The witnesses stated that one man, later identified as Shyheem Washington, started firing a handgun at Santiago and then the other three men...all began firing shots at Santiago,” police said.
A home surveillance video from a doorbell camera revealed evidence that police said supported the witness accounts. Santiago could be seen on the camera stumbling away before collapsing.
Police recovered different brands of .40-caliber and 9-mm shell casings at the scene.
Three hours after the incident, the Chrysler was located traveling with a gold Nissan in the 3300 block of Stan Schlueter Loop, where a CVS is located. All four men were in the two cars. Police said they found .40-caliber and 9-mm handguns in the Nissan and a 9-mm bullet in Dexter Washington’s pants pocket.
MAN GETS PROBATION FOR NAKED PHOTO
In an unrelated case that was decided on Thursday in the 27th Judicial District Court, a Harker Heights man was sentenced to a term of probation after he sent a naked photo of his ex-girlfriend to the woman’s mother in 2019.
Quintrell McKennon, 21, was sentenced to two years of deferred adjudication probation, according to Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza.
McKennon was indicted on Oct. 20, 2021, on a state jail felony charge of publishing intimate visual material. Court records show that he pleaded guilty to the charge on June 22.
On Aug. 19, 2019, a woman reported to Killeen police that McKennon “located a photograph of her bare breasts...on her computer at her residence...,” which he sent to the woman’s mother, according to the arrest affidavit.
The mother told police that McKennon had sent the photograph of her daughter along with text messages the woman had sent to another man.
