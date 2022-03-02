A Killeen man was sentenced earlier this week to prison time after he choked a woman during an assault in 2020.
Xavier Deon Churchill, 23, pleaded guilty on Monday in the 264th Judicial District Court to assault of a family or household member by choking, which is a third-degree felony. At the same time, Churchill pleaded guilty to an unrelated third-degree felony charge of evading arrest and detention with a vehicle.
After Churchill entered his guilty pleas, Judge Paul LePak sentenced him to three years in prison, with the terms to run concurrently and with credit for time served, according to Bell County court records.
Churchill was being held in the Bell County Jail this week in lieu of bonds totaling $20,000, on five remaining misdemeanor charges: assault causing bodily injury to a family member, theft, unlawful carrying of a weapon, evading arrest or detention and driving while intoxicated, according to jail records.
He was booked into jail on Dec. 16, 2021.
The assault charge dates back to June 15, 2020, when Killeen police were dispatched to the area of Janis Drive regarding a welfare concern.
“Upon arrival, officers observed a woman, who later was identified as the victim, running toward them,” according to the arrest affidavit. “The officers observed a male change direction and run in another direction. Attempts were made to locate the male, but were unsuccessful.”
Police spoke with the victim, who said that the man who ran was her boyfriend, Churchill.
The woman “stated that she and (Churchill) had attended a barbecue and after the barbecue, she had returned to the suspect’s home with him,” police said. “Once at the home, (Churchill) began to argue with her and then began to assault her. (The victim) stated that she ran from the home and entered another nearby home to escape.”
The woman told police that he found her and continued to assault her. During the assault, Churchill “placed his hand around her throat and squeezed hard enough that her breathing was impeded. (She) reported seeing spots and feeling dizzy while being strangled.”
Police observed abrasions on the woman’s knees and scratches on her throat, among other injuries.
Killeen man sentenced to probation term for shooting incident
In an unrelated case that also was decided on Monday, a 53-year-old Killeen man was sentenced to a term of deferred adjudication probation for shooting a firearm toward a vehicle after an accident in 2020.
Clay Glen Weathersby already had pleaded guilty on Dec. 13, 2021, in the 426th Judicial District Court, to a third-degree felony charge of deadly conduct. On Monday, Judge Steve Duskie sentenced to Weathersby to a term of four years of deferred adjudication probation along with a fine of $500, according to court records.
Killeen police on May 4, 2020, were dispatched to Fort Hood Street regarding a crash with reports of shots fired.
“Officers on scene were able to determine that Weathersby had been rear-ended by another driver,” according to the arrest affidavit. “After the crash, Weathersby and the other driver took photos and the other driver said he was going to move his vehicle out of the roadway. Weathersby stood in the way of the other driver’s vehicle trying to prevent him from getting inside his vehicle.”
Police said that the other driver was able to get into his vehicle and began to pull off the roadway. At that point, “Weathersby admitted that he grabbed his gun and shot at the tires because he believed the other driver was trying to flee and then also stated that he would be stuck with the bill for the damage if the other driver fled.”
