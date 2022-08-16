A Killeen man was sentenced to prison time after he pleaded guilty to shooting his gun toward a woman during an argument last year in Harker Heights.
James Clinton Kinnebrew, 25, was indicted on Aug. 18, 2021, on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of deadly conduct. On Friday in the 264th Judicial District Court, Kinnebrew pleaded guilty to all three felony counts and then was sentenced by Judge Paul LePak to eight years in prison, according to Bell County court records.
Kinnebrew was being held in the Bell County Jail this week. He also is facing two Class A misdemeanor charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon, a Class A misdemeanor narcotics possession charge and a Class B misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana under two ounces, according to jail records.
On May 26, 2021, Heights police were dispatched to a shooting that had just occurred at an apartment complex in the city. A woman told police that Kinnebrew arrived at the location and they had a verbal altercation, according to the arrest affidavit.
“(The woman) reported that Kinnebrew arrived at the location with multiple firearms,” police said. “When the argument escalated, (the woman) began walking toward the apartment complex. At this point, (the woman) stated that Kinnebrew fired several shots from a firearm.”
The woman told police that he continued to shoot his firearm from a vehicle as he was leaving.
Police said they found multiple shell casings where Kinnebrew had been standing, and damage from bullets in walls, windows and vehicles at the scene, according to the affidavit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.