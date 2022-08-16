James Clinton Kinnebrew

James Clinton Kinnebrew

A Killeen man was sentenced to prison time after he pleaded guilty to shooting his gun toward a woman during an argument last year in Harker Heights.

James Clinton Kinnebrew, 25, was indicted on Aug. 18, 2021, on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of deadly conduct. On Friday in the 264th Judicial District Court, Kinnebrew pleaded guilty to all three felony counts and then was sentenced by Judge Paul LePak to eight years in prison, according to Bell County court records.

