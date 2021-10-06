One of three men accused of robbing a driver for a transportation service at gunpoint nearly two years ago pleaded guilty earlier this week.
Demarcus Rashad Jones, 21, pleaded guilty in the 27th Judicial District Court on Monday to a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery. A sentencing hearing was set for Dec. 1 in his case, according to Bell County court records.
Demarcus Jones has been held in the Bell County Jail since Oct. 14, 2019, in lieu of a bond of $100,000.
He and two co-defendants, Denzel Brishard Jones, 19, and Jazreal Izell Ellis, 19, each were indicted on Dec. 11, 2019.
Last year, Denzel Jones’s case was resolved when he pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Nov. 4, 2020, to a term of five years in prison.
Ellis has been held in jail since Oct. 19, 2019, with a bond of $100,000. His case is set for a jury trial in the 27th Judicial District Court on Jan. 10, 2022.
Oct. 12, 2019
The three men are accused of robbing a driver for a transportation service known as “Get U There,” on Oct. 12, 2019, according to their arrest affidavits.
Police were dispatched to the intersection of John Helen Drive and Founders Trail, where they met a woman who said that she picked up three men in the 5400 block of Eagles Nest Drive.
The woman told police that one of the men “pulled out a gun and put it to her head and told her to give him the money,” according to the affidavit. She said that he hit her in the side of the head and threatened to kill her, police said.
The woman said she grabbed for the gun when one of the men attempted to break into the center console of her vehicle, police said. One of the men allegedly took her phone and laptop before fleeing on foot.
Police said that one of the men, Demarcus Jones, was seen in the area near the robbery and matched the description given to police. He later allegedly admitted to the robbery and said that his brother, Denzel, and a friend, Ellis, were with him and participated in the robbery “…because they needed money for food.”
A cellphone number used to call the service also was traced to Denzel Jones’s phone, police said.
