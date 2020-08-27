A Killeen man pleaded guilty on Thursday to accidentally shooting his friend last year.
Adrian Rich, 26, was indicted on Dec. 11, 2019, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
Because there has been no plea agreement reached in the case, Rich is facing up to 20 years in prison, according to discussions during a remote hearing in the 27th Judicial District Court.
He has been released from jail on a personal recognizance bond.
A sentencing hearing will occur after a presentence report has been completed.
Killeen police on Oct. 6, 2019, were called to the 400 block of Gus Drive after a report of a shooting.
There, officers found a man who was shot “on the front side of the body near his neck and (out) to the back of the shoulder blade,” according to the arrest affidavit.
A witness told police that Rich shot the man, which police confirmed.
The victim, who was treated and released for the wound, told police that he was walking in a room inside of a home and Rich had pointed a gun at him. The man told police that he believed Rich did not intend on shooting him, according to the affidavit.
