A Killeen man pleaded guilty to striking a man’s car with his own during a domestic incident last year. Police said that Bryant Pacheco then was shot in the arm by the man in response.
During a remote hearing on Wednesday afternoon, Pacheco, 27, entered a plea of guilty to the second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. A sentencing hearing will be set after a presentence investigation report is completed, according to discussions in the 27th Judicial District Court.
At the request of Pacheco’s defense attorney, Judge John Gauntt reduced Pacheco’s bond from $100,000 to $20,000 and approved a personal recognizance bond interview.
On April 8, 2020, Killeen police responded to a shooting call on Zephyr Road. “Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot in the arm who was identified as Pacheco,” according to the arrest affidavit.
Around the same time, other officers were dispatched to a nearby area regarding a call about a vehicle that had been struck by another vehicle. Police were told that the driver of the vehicle that had been struck fired shots.
Officers spoke with two people, a male driver and a female passenger. The driver told police that Pacheco was the woman’s ex-boyfriend and that Pacheco had previously threatened to hurt him if Pacheco saw them together.
The man said that as he was parked at a stop sign, a vehicle being driven by Pacheco sped up and struck his car several times. The man said that he “retrieved a handgun and shot into the vehicle that Pacheco had been driving,” according to the affidavit.
