1. Yes. The money to battle the pandemic and help the economy is needed now.

2. Yes. It would be better to have bipartisan support, but the bill must go through.

3. No. The bill is too big and poorly designed. It needs to be reworked in Congress.

4. No. By going it alone, the Democrats would destroy any hope of bipartisanship.

5. Unsure. It’s hard to know what course Democrats should take at this point.

Vote

View Results